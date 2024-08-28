Atomi Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,399,000. DORVAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,340,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $446,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.21. 4,834,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,631. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

