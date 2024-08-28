Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $392,000 Investment in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,937,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,802,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,120.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,023,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,737,000.

NYSEARCA BINC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $53.25. 450,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,360. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

