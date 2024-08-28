Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 332,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.