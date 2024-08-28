Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,791 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,781,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

