Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. 244,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

