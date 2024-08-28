Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,465 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,185,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 350,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 51,377 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 72,143 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:SPYI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.67. 438,166 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

