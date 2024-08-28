Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $99.24 and a one year high of $143.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.18.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $1.0206 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

