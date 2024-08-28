Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AI stock opened at C$11.67 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$11.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$518.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 62.51, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.03 price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

