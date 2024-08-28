AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of AudioCodes worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $326.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

