AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 1,458 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WLK shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Westlake Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE WLK traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $144.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,113. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $112.77 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 105.53%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Stories

