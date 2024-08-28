AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,064 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Vertiv by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. 2,545,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

