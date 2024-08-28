AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,869,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.5 %

LRCX stock traded down $20.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $800.03. The company had a trading volume of 202,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $950.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $946.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

