AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 2,773 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after buying an additional 5,557,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $120,308,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,010 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $48,342,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. 877,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

