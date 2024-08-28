AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 6,101 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 59.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $256.57. The stock had a trading volume of 774,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.19 and a 200-day moving average of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $258.63. The company has a market capitalization of $184.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

