AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 902,079 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902,079 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Sirius XM worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Sirius XM by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,472,274 shares of company stock worth $4,638,616. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock remained flat at $3.16 on Wednesday. 5,954,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,225,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.