AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,701,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,110 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.32% of Manulife Financial worth $151,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 30.6% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. 1,365,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,271. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

