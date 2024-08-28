AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,679 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $140,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,238,000 after buying an additional 479,205 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in State Street by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,693,000 after buying an additional 385,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after acquiring an additional 129,493 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.48. 2,121,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,129. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.