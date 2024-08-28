AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,660,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,746,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.98 and its 200 day moving average is $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Glj Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

