AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,879 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,577. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

