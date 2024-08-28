AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 181.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,379 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of Kenvue worth $17,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kenvue by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kenvue by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 280,591 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 176.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 223,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. 10,095,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,754,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

