AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cintas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.7 %

CTAS traded up $5.93 on Tuesday, reaching $799.59. 296,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,472. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $474.74 and a twelve month high of $799.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $740.13 and its 200-day moving average is $688.42.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

