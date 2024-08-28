AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG remained flat at $194.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 153,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.88 and a 200 day moving average of $194.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

