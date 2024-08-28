AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 2,662.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KE by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Performance

KE stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

