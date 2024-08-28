AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 11,548 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of Fidelity National Financial worth $90,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 844,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,284. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.