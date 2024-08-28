AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corpay were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $61,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CPAY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Shares of CPAY traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.45. The company had a trading volume of 84,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,463. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.86. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

