AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MELI traded down $45.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,990.82. 84,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,141.04 and a 52-week high of $2,048.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,741.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,641.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,067.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.