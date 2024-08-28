AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 128,248 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 128,248 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,540. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Suncor Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

