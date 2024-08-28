AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 17,809 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,809 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 223.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $181.12. 156,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,589. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.53. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

