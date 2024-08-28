Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP David J. Meyer Sells 2,400 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $91,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 78.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Avista by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Avista by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

