Azarias Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the period. Stewart Information Services makes up approximately 5.7% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned 0.74% of Stewart Information Services worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 499,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE STC traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.92. 223,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,269. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In other news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $876,196.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

