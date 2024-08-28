Bailard Inc. Has $11.41 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87,059 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.63. The company had a trading volume of 684,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,547. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $198.67 and a 1-year high of $279.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.62. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

