Bailard Inc. Invests $102,000 in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 238.1% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 884,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 622,614 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBLA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

Taboola.com Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Taboola.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

