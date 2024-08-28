Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in biote by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,832,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 127,410 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in biote by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in biote by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in biote in the second quarter valued at $585,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at biote

In other biote news, CFO Robert Charles Peterson sold 11,376 shares of biote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $86,116.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,874 shares in the company, valued at $248,856.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

biote Stock Performance

About biote

NASDAQ BTMD opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.70 million, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.98. biote Corp. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

Featured Articles

