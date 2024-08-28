Bailard Inc. Sells 12,366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $30,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,990.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,836. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

