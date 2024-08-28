Bailard Inc. Sells 281 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $220.42. 24,792,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,267,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

