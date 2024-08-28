Bailard Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after acquiring an additional 47,319 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance
Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $41.58.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
