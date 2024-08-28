Bailard Inc. Takes Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AXT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 125.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 605,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 115,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 78,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,296,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.28.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

