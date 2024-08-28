Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after buying an additional 581,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,739,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,593.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 111,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 103,872 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 81,215 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBH stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

