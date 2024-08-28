Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after buying an additional 581,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,739,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,593.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 111,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 103,872 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 81,215 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance
PBH stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prestige Consumer Healthcare
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.