Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.36. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

