BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 505.6% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BAIYU Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYU opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. BAIYU has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

BAIYU Company Profile

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

