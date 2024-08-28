BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells $307,377.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Randy Foraker sold 2,870 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $307,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BancFirst Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.59. 57,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,626. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $79.99 and a 12 month high of $110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 557.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

