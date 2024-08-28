BANCO DO BRASIL/S to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of BDORY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 246,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

