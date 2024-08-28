Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,800 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the July 31st total of 1,546,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Banco Santander Stock Up 5.9 %

Banco Santander stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

