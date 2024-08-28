Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the July 31st total of 1,184,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,033.0 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance
BLMIF remained flat at $9.27 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22.
About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.
