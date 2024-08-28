Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the July 31st total of 1,184,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,033.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance

BLMIF remained flat at $9.27 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

