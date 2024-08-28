Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 6.2 %

BMO opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 28.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.