Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Issue $1.55 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO stock traded down C$1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$110.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$116.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$122.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$102.67 and a 1 year high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.6437811 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.86.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

