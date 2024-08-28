Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 292,885 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Palantir Technologies worth $185,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,063,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,283,000 after purchasing an additional 403,905 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,877,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.85. 34,899,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,136,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

