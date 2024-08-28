Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Cintas worth $505,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 475.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,423,000 after acquiring an additional 247,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 711.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,915,000 after acquiring an additional 133,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,213,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,646,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

CTAS stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $793.18. 148,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,379. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $738.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.17. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $794.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.09%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

