Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.65% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $229,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.52. 1,474,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,450. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

