Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $536.62 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 351,144 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.54% of RenaissanceRe worth $536,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.61. 132,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $178.12 and a one year high of $255.32.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 38.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.40.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

